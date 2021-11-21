Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Consolidated Communications worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 3,731.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 79.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 26.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Separately, Citigroup raised Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $8.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $795.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $318.58 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 10.01%.

Consolidated Communications Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.