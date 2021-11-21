Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Warrior Met Coal worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 93,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HCC opened at $21.07 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is -46.51%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HCC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

