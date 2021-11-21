Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.21 Million Position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

MRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $12.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.11. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

