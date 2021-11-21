BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,395 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of BioLife Solutions worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,636,000 after buying an additional 590,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after buying an additional 583,954 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 344,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $13,579,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 508.05 and a beta of 1.56.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLFS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Maxim Group began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 219,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,672.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $301,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,900,226 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

