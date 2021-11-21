California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 13,143 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Frontline were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Frontline by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,371,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,345,000 after purchasing an additional 134,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Frontline by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Frontline by 229.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 638,946 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Frontline by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Frontline by 691.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 437,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontline alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Shares of FRO opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Frontline Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $9.86.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.