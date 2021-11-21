First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,782 Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SciPlay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

SCPL opened at $17.01 on Friday. SciPlay Co. has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

