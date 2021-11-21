Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 19.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 215,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 35,138 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 518,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 130.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 367,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 207,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 303,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EFT opened at $14.89 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

