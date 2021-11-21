Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 107.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PEY opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

