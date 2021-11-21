Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $615.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $550.00 to $615.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PANW. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $564.94.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $530.34 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $287.12 and a one year high of $545.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,581,000 after acquiring an additional 51,760 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $279,734,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 737,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $273,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $322,837,000 after acquiring an additional 138,959 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

