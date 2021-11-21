Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Manchester United from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE:MANU opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.40 million, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($7.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($18.00) by $10.33. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Manchester United’s payout ratio is currently -22.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

