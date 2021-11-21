Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.75.

SIOX stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. Sio Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIOX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 920,972 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,763,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 752.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 360,218 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 293,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 284,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

