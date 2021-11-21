Short Interest in The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Drops By 18.4%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 810,400 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the October 14th total of 993,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.3 days.

a2 Milk stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. a2 Milk has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57.

Get a2 Milk alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACOPF. Citigroup raised shares of a2 Milk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. CLSA raised shares of a2 Milk from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

The a2 Milk Co Ltd. engages in the distribution and sale of milk and dairy products. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, China and Other Asia, & United Kingdom and USA. The Australia and New Zealand segment receives external revenue from infant formula, milk and dairy products, along with royalty and license fee income.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for a2 Milk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a2 Milk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.