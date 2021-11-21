Short Interest in The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Drops By 18.4%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 810,400 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the October 14th total of 993,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.3 days.

a2 Milk stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. a2 Milk has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACOPF. Citigroup raised shares of a2 Milk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. CLSA raised shares of a2 Milk from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

a2 Milk Company Profile

The a2 Milk Co Ltd. engages in the distribution and sale of milk and dairy products. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, China and Other Asia, & United Kingdom and USA. The Australia and New Zealand segment receives external revenue from infant formula, milk and dairy products, along with royalty and license fee income.

