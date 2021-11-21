Short Interest in ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Decreases By 17.6%

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AMSSY opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.60. AMS has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $13.91.

AMSSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

