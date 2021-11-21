John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Hits New 52-Week High at $172.73

Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $172.73 and last traded at $172.62, with a volume of 1137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.26.

JBT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.54.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total value of $170,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $44,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,069 shares of company stock valued at $970,131 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.