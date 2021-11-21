Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $26.63 and last traded at $26.63, with a volume of 41425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

Specifically, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $5,907,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles D. Jehl acquired 3,400 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $99,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 556,876 shares of company stock worth $20,736,154. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LPRO shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 4.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 15.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

