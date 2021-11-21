DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.13

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.13 and last traded at $16.18, with a volume of 57838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDI. B. Riley began coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.23 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,500,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,953,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,533,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. 5.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.