Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) PT Raised to $23.00 at TD Securities

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.85 and a beta of 1.28. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 106,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $2,041,235.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $659,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,411,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 570,204 shares of company stock worth $10,508,960. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 192,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.9% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 150,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Primo Water by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 51,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

