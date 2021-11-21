SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Stock Price Up 8.3%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) rose 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 29,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 283,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

SIGA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet raised SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $686.31 million, a PE ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 39.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 31.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

