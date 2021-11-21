SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Stock Price Up 8.3%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) rose 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 29,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 283,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.
SIGA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet raised SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $686.31 million, a PE ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.47.
SIGA Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIGA)
SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.
