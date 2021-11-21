Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Down 7.2%

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE)’s share price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.00 and last traded at $38.00. 8,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 466,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.97.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Get Couchbase alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Couchbase Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.