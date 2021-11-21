Insider Selling: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Sells 7,200 Shares of Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $221.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $150.55 and a twelve month high of $228.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.84.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

