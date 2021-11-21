Insider Selling: UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CEO Sells $1,182,159.96 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CEO Daniel Dines sold 20,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $1,182,159.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Dines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Daniel Dines sold 16,993 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $951,777.93.

PATH stock opened at $52.57 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.27.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PATH. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

