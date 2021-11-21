Indulgence B.V. Jab Acquires 238,841 Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 238,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $3,532,458.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Indulgence B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 232,749 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $3,360,895.56.

On Thursday, November 11th, Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 88,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,000.00.

DNUT opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at $42,673,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,798,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,629,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,561,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,576,000. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DNUT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

