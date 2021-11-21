SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Sells $4,270,992.45 in Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total transaction of $4,270,992.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

On Wednesday, October 13th, Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total transaction of $3,514,717.86.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Doug Black sold 17,325 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.20, for a total value of $3,451,140.00.

SITE opened at $248.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 1.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.82 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

SITE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.