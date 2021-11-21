Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.94 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will announce sales of $103.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.90 million and the lowest is $98.00 million. Rattler Midstream reported sales of $109.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year sales of $407.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $393.10 million to $433.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $394.90 million, with estimates ranging from $349.21 million to $455.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $96.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.61 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 9.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

RTLR stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 119.05%.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of Rattler Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $208,467.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 7.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 4.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 19.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

