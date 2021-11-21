ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.32

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 164275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 708.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $90,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.