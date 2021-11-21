AEW UK REIT (LON:AEWU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $112.60

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 112.60 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.45), with a volume of 1221431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 7.96. The company has a market cap of £175.85 million and a PE ratio of 7.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 101.37.

Get AEW UK REIT alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. AEW UK REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.57%.

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than Â£15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising Â£100.5m.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for AEW UK REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEW UK REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.