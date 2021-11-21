Morgan Stanley Buys 1,141,462 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141,462 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.56% of Dynavax Technologies worth $17,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 34.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 36,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 789,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 88,429 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 53.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 249,867 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,077 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,215,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $16.47 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at $142,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,055,768 shares of company stock worth $33,432,830 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

