Morgan Stanley Has $17.51 Million Stock Holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,917,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $17,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

GLRE opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $239.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.33. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $145.45 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.