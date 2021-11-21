Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) to Sell

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company which empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Zeta Global alerts:

ZETA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

ZETA stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.85. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 23.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zeta Global (ZETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.