Vodafone Group’s (VOD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.34.

VOD opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $20.36.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.5142 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,178,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $172,701,000 after buying an additional 5,358,099 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,600,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,629,000 after buying an additional 1,783,694 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth about $26,481,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vodafone Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $243,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

