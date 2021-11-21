Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. Valneva SE is based in Saint-Herblain, France. “

VALN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Valneva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of VALN stock opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. Valneva has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $59.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the third quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

