Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 13,467 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 575,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.4% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 17.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 238,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAND opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $9.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

