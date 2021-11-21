JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Position Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,379 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 87.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,702 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of JFrog by 6.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,677,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,410,000 after acquiring an additional 210,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JFrog by 4,597.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 655.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 37.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,614,000 after acquiring an additional 513,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $6,331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FROG. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.57.

FROG stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $73.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -72.98 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.47.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.