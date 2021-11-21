Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 460,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 5.39% of EJF Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,353,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $967,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,412,000.

EJFA opened at $9.97 on Friday. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.88.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

