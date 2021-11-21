Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 17,423 Shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.51% of BrainsWay worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter worth $1,613,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 58.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 206,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 76,250 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrainsWay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

NASDAQ BWAY opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.63 million, a PE ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95. BrainsWay Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BrainsWay Ltd. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrainsWay Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

