Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 76,079 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 72.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 76,079 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in uniQure by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $91,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $81,826.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,623. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QURE opened at $29.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.03. uniQure has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average is $31.69.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. uniQure’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that uniQure will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. TheStreet upgraded uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair started coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

