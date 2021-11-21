Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 95.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $158,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

DNLI stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 336.52 and a beta of 1.78. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $93.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.22.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $88,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $555,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,068,982. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

