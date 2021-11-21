Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $946,000 in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 12.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 872,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,878,000 after purchasing an additional 95,637 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $228,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 15.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.25.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 122.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Compass Point cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,948,943. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

