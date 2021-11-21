Analyzing MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH) & Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Etsy has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedX has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Etsy and MedX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy 0 3 16 0 2.84 MedX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Etsy presently has a consensus price target of $248.21, suggesting a potential downside of 15.68%. Given Etsy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Etsy is more favorable than MedX.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Etsy and MedX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy $1.73 billion 21.63 $349.25 million $3.38 87.09 MedX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than MedX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Etsy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Etsy and MedX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy 21.55% 77.17% 16.43% MedX N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Etsy beats MedX on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc. engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

MedX Company Profile

MedX Holdings, Inc. engages in the construction of commercial and residential properties through its subsidiaries. It also manages properties for rent. The company was founded by J. Glen House and Jay W. Roth on September 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

