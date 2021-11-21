Critical Contrast: Byrna Technologies (BYRN) and The Competition

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS: BYRN) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Byrna Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Byrna Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Byrna Technologies
|$16.57 million
|-$12.55 million
|-123.92
|Byrna Technologies Competitors
|$673.99 million
|$20.56 million
|6.21
Profitability
This table compares Byrna Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Byrna Technologies
|-4.09%
|0.66%
|0.47%
|Byrna Technologies Competitors
|-466.57%
|-3.66%
|-5.98%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility & Risk
Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies’ peers have a beta of -0.28, indicating that their average share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Byrna Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Byrna Technologies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Byrna Technologies Competitors
|73
|519
|757
|12
|2.52
As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 20.30%. Given Byrna Technologies’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Byrna Technologies Company Profile
Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.