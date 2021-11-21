Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $924,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URTH. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA URTH opened at $135.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.69. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $106.91 and a 12 month high of $136.75.

