loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) versus SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Critical Contrast

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) and SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get loanDepot alerts:

0.9% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for loanDepot and SBI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 5 7 0 2.46 SBI 0 0 0 0 N/A

loanDepot currently has a consensus target price of $15.88, indicating a potential upside of 139.44%. Given loanDepot’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe loanDepot is more favorable than SBI.

Profitability

This table compares loanDepot and SBI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot 2.43% 64.38% 8.57% SBI 16.50% 13.46% 1.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares loanDepot and SBI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $4.31 billion 0.48 N/A N/A N/A SBI $5.11 billion 1.19 $762.32 million $3.14 8.37

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than loanDepot.

Summary

loanDepot beats SBI on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc. manages the SBI group which engages in the provision of comprehensive financial services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Asset Management, Biotechnology-related, and Others. The Financial Services segment covers finance-related businesses and the provision of information regarding financial products including securities brokerage, banking services, and life, property and casualty insurance. The Asset Management segment consists of fund management and investment in Internet technology, biotechnology, environmental energy, and finance-related venture companies in Japan and overseas. The Biotechnology-related segment develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and health foods. The Others segment includes housing and real estate businesses such as the development and trading of investment property and the operation of online intermediate services. The company was founded on July 8, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.