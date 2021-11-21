Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.58.

ACEL opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.20. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 17,136 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $240,418.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $233,566.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,806 shares of company stock worth $3,630,036. Corporate insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 15.1% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,607,000 after acquiring an additional 679,051 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $5,352,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $4,293,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 6.5% during the third quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,602,000 after acquiring an additional 220,626 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $2,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

