Comparing LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) & FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) and FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and FG New America Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 21.19% 38.73% 12.83% FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

25.7% of LexinFintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LexinFintech and FG New America Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $1.78 billion 0.53 $91.18 million $1.95 2.64 FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A -$8.04 million N/A N/A

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than FG New America Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LexinFintech and FG New America Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 1 3 0 2.75 FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80

LexinFintech presently has a consensus price target of $11.97, indicating a potential upside of 132.48%. FG New America Acquisition has a consensus price target of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 97.92%. Given LexinFintech’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than FG New America Acquisition.

Summary

LexinFintech beats FG New America Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application. The company was founded by Wen Jie Xiao and Qian Qiao on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

