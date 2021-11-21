Boeing (NYSE:BA) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $275.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $260.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a hold rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $264.15.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA opened at $214.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.03. Boeing has a 52-week low of $191.85 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 35.4% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 16.7% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Boeing by 4.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 691,206 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $152,024,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.