Morgan Stanley Boosts Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $310.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.10.

NYSE:AMP opened at $299.55 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $179.77 and a one year high of $312.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,640 shares of company stock worth $19,895,827. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after acquiring an additional 662,711 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,863 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,620,000 after buying an additional 61,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,696,000 after buying an additional 53,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after buying an additional 354,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

