CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,385 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.71% of CorePoint Lodging worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLG. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

NYSE CPLG opened at $15.51 on Friday. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $906.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

