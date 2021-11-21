Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) by 139.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.22% of Socket Mobile worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Socket Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile during the first quarter worth $129,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile during the first quarter worth $137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Socket Mobile by 31.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Socket Mobile by 25.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

SCKT stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. Socket Mobile, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 23.26%.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

