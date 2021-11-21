Northern Trust Corp Sells 20,016 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,016 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Universal Insurance by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,202 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,572,000 after buying an additional 27,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth about $5,086,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 29.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 337,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 76,530 shares in the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $258,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

