Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,766 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 432.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. 30.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Shares of BFST stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $567.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BFST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $107,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST).

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.